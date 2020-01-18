Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Cold air mass arrives

The Central Weather Bureau yesterday said that temperatures in New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Miaoli could fall to as low as 10°C between last night and this morning. In addition to issuing a “yellow warning” for the regions — indicating that temperatures at low altitudes could drop below 10°C — the bureau said that a cold air mass, combined with radiative cooling, would cause temperatures to drop across the nation overnight and in the early hours of this morning. The bureau forecast that the effects of the cold mass would be felt until tomorrow morning, with overnight lows of 12°C to 14°C in northern, central and eastern Taiwan. Temperatures would rebound to between 21°C and 22°C tomorrow, and rise to 24°C to 25°C by Tuesday, it said.

CHARITY

Event raises NT$1 million

The Australia New Zealand Chamber of Commerce in Taipei on Thursday raised more than NT$1 million (US$33,378) at a two-and-a-half-hour fundraiser to support Australia’s recovery efforts in the wake of a wave of bushfires. The Australian Office Taipei and Trade and Investment Queensland co-organized the event. The proceeds are to be sent to the Australian Red Cross through its counterpart in Taiwan to support the affected communities, the chamber said. Acting chamber chairman Damien Van Eyk and Australian Office in Taipei Representative Gary Cowan thanked Taiwanese and the government for their support, after the latter pledged to donate 100,000 face masks. Two calendars featuring New Taipei City firefighters, one signed by New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) and the other by Taiwanese-Australian actress Hannah Quinlivan, were auctioned at the event. The calendar signed by Quinlivan sold for NT$21,000, NT$2,000 more than the one signed by the mayor.

ART

Yuejin festival starts today

The Yuejin Lantern Festival starts today in Tainan, featuring more than 50 light installations created by local and foreign artists in the city’s Yanshuei District (鹽水). The annual festival is taking place around Yuejin Harbor, which was one of the nation’s largest trading hubs during the Qing Dynasty, the Tainan Cultural Affairs Bureau said. This year’s festival features lantern installations by several local art groups, including students, as well as artists from the Netherlands and Japan. Among the highlights, Dutch artist Ralf Westerhof presents Drawn in Light, a 6m illuminated steel structure that was showcased at the Amsterdam Light Festival in November last year. Japan’s Yasuhiro Chida is to present Broken 6, a large box-like structure that allows visitors to view the special light effects inside. The festival runs until Feb. 16.

DIPLOMACY

Ministry lauds resolutions

The European Parliament on Wednesday passed two resolutions that included articles expressing support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations. The resolutions — one on Common Foreign and Security Policy and another on Common Security and Defense Policy — include articles reiterating the EU’s support for Taiwan’s “meaningful participation in international organizations, mechanisms and activities.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday in a statement thanked the parliament for passing the resolutions. The statement also mentioned lawmaker Michaela Sojdrova’s proposal that the EU should strengthen its cooperation with Taiwan to counter foreign electoral interference.