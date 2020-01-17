Ministry of Labor says overtime rate more than 46%

Staff writer, with CNA

More than 46 percent of employees worked overtime in a one-year period ended in May last year, while the monthly average was 15.9 hours of overtime, the Ministry of Labor said in a report on Tuesday.

The ministry conducted the survey on living and employment conditions from June 2018 to May last year, with 4,116 valid samples collected.

The survey found that 70.3 percent of respondents were largely satisfied with their jobs, up 0.3 percentage points from the previous survey, while only 3.1 percent were dissatisfied.

Gender equality at work and good working relationships were the top two issues that respondents said were satisfactory, with both cited by more than 96 percent of those who expressed overall job satisfaction, while 94.8 percent were satisfied with supervisors’ concern for employees, the report said.

Employee performance appraisal and promotion systems were the major causes of job dissatisfaction, cited by 71.7 percent of respondents, followed by workload (68 percent).

The survey showed that 46.3 percent worked overtime during the survey period, down 1.5 percentage points from the previous survey, while they worked an average of 15.9 overtime hours per month, up 0.3 hours.

The professional, scientific and technical services sector had the highest rate of overtime, with 65.4 percent of respondents from the sector reporting it, followed by the electricity and gas supply sector (61.7 percent), the survey said.

It showed that 90.5 percent of employees were paid for overtime or given paid time off in lieu, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from the previous survey.

Asked whether working hours of eight per day and 40 per week should be maintained, 78.8 percent of respondents said yes, while 13 percent wanted fewer hours, the survey said.