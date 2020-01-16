Brother in custody in Taoyuan after sibling’s slaying

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The younger brother of a 39-year-old man surnamed Hsu (徐), who was killed in Taoyuan on Sunday, is being detained in connection with his death, police said on Tuesday.

Hsu took his parents for lunch on Sunday, but when they returned they found that the metal door to his home was shut and they could not get in, a police report said.

Hsu climbed on top of a truck to reach a second-floor window and enter his home, leaving his parents outside, but when he did not reappear after more than a half an hour, his parents called a locksmith to open the door.

They found Hsu’s body in a pool of blood, with wounds to his neck, and a trail of bloody footprints leading to the back door.

Police and an ambulance were called, but Hsu could not be revived.

As there were no signs of forced entry to Hsu’s residence, police suspected that he might have known his attacker.

Hsu’s younger brother was taken into custody on Sunday night after he was found at a local motel, and reportedly had blood on his clothing.

He was questioned on Sunday and Monday, and the local district court approved his detention.

Meanwhile, Taipei police on Tuesday said they found traces of blood in the bathroom of a 45-year-old man surnamed Lin (林), the suspect in the killing of a 26-year-old Chinese-Malaysian woman surnamed Teng (鄧), whose dismembered remains were found by police in Keelung on Saturday last week.

A friend reported Teng missing earlier this month after she did not show up for work.

Investigators on Tuesday said they returned to the mountain area where Teng’s remains were found to look for missing parts of her body, as well as the tools used to dismember her body.

Lin was found dead on Sunday night in Keelung after allegedly committing suicide by burning charcoal in a sealed room.

Lin and Teng rented rooms on the same floor of a building in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華).