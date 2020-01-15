Hsinchu woman ordered to move due to trash piles

By Tsai Chang-sheng and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Hsinchu District Court has ordered a woman to move out of her apartment due to odors and cockroaches coming from trash that she had stored in her home.

The woman, surnamed Lee (李), had filled her condominium with stacks of recyclables, which greatly disturbed her neighbors, members of the building’s management committee said, adding that the situation did not improve even after it intervened.

Lee signed agreements in 2016 and 2017 committing to improve the conditions in her home and the committee sent people to help with cleaning and disinfection, they said.

However, Lee failed to honor the agreements and did not clean her home, they added.

Lee’s unwillingness to cooperate prompted the committee to call a meeting in July 2017, at which the building’s residents agreed to file a request with the court demanding that she leave, they said.

The committee members said that the request cited the Condominium Administration Act (公寓大廈管理條例), Article 6, which stipulates that all residents are required “not to disturb the peace, safety and sanitation of other inhabitants when maintaining, repairing their own units or designated private areas or exercising their rights.”

The court conducted an investigation and found an infestation of cockroaches on Lee’s floor, as well as a pervasive stench — which reportedly began as early as 2012 — emanating from her apartment, they said.

The judge ruled that Lee was contravening the act by seriously affecting the health and rights of other residents, they added.

Lee did not deny her home was a mess and that she had promised to clean it up, but said she had to postpone cleaning because she did not feel well, adding that the situation has improved.

The building’s security guard said Lee moved out a few months before the court’s ruling, and the apartment, which is now vacant, has been completely cleared.