President pitches Taiwan-US trade deal

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday again floated the idea of a trade agreement between Taiwan and the US during a meeting with a delegation from the American Enterprise Institute.

Tsai thanked the members of the think tank for visiting Taiwan to observe Saturday’s elections, in which she won a second term, and for their focus on democracy and the Indo-Pacific strategy.

“Relations between Taiwan and the United States are the best they have ever been thanks to our joint efforts over the past three years,” Tsai said.

Last year, a number of US multinationals increased their investment in Taiwan, Tsai said.

She said that signing a bilateral trade deal would lead to further economic and trade growth.

Tsai, who has floated the idea of a trade deal with the US to her visitors on several occasions during her first term, said that Taiwan would continue to move toward that goal.

She also expressed her concerns to Australian delegation members over the Gondwana Rainforests being damaged by bushfires, calling it a sad situation and offering assistance if needed.

Taiwan, the US and Australia are partners in the Indo-Pacific region, having cooperated closely over the past three years, Tsai said.

Taiwan would continue to make an even greater contribution to the region, she said, particularly in the areas of disaster prevention and relief, humanitarian assistance, women’s empowerment and the digital economy.

She also said Taiwan looked forward to working with like-minded countries to boost exchanges on such issues as media literacy, democratic literacy and mechanisms to defend democracy.