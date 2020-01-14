Greenpeace asks Tsai to act quickly on energy, climate

By Lo chi and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Greenpeace Taiwan yesterday asked President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to quickly devise long-term solutions to energy issues and climate change.

The group said that 1,298 government agencies and organizations worldwide have declared a climate emergency to combat climate change consequences, but Taiwan still lacks adequate action plans.

During the presidential campaign period, climate policies proposed by the three candidates, including Tsai, were rated by Greenpeace Taiwan, which concluded that they all performed “below average.”

The Tsai administration has failed to present proactive carbon-cutting goals and long-term plans for energy transformation, it said, adding that the results of carbon reduction in the past four years were disappointing, while a lack of improvement would make it difficult to keep the climate crisis at bay.

Without stricter measures to reduce carbon, Taiwan would only slow other countries down in the global efforts to mitigate climate change, Greenpeace Taiwan energy project campaign specialist Alynne Tsai (蔡篤慰) said.

While Tsai Ing-wen has unveiled long-term plans for the development of offshore wind power, other areas of green energy development still lack vision, making development goals after 2025 for other renewable energy sources an urgent need, Alynne Tsai said.

Now that Tsai Ing-wen has won a second term, she should follow the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change guidelines to keep rising temperatures within 1.5°C of pre-industrial levels to prevent a climate catastrophe, Greenpeace Taiwan said.

A complete timeline to phase out coal power is needed, too, it said.

Greenpeace Taiwan said that the government’s four most urgent climate change policies are, in descending order: carbon-cutting goals, long-term plans for the development of renewables, renewables obligations for major power consumers and a timeline to phase out coal power.