2020 Elections: International community congratulates Tsai on win

Staff writer, with CNA

Members of the international community on Saturday congratulated President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on her re-election.

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono said Japan hoped to maintain its pragmatic relations with Taiwan and bolster bilateral cooperation, as Japan and Taiwan share common basic values and enjoy a close economic relationship.

He urged parties involved in the “Taiwan issue” to resolve their differences through “peaceful direct dialogue” and to promote peace and stability in the region.

The European Parliament-Taiwan Friendship Group said in a statement that the smooth and successful election once again testified to the strength of Taiwan’s vibrant democracy and showed the determination of Taiwanese to uphold their democratic way of life, free from foreign intimidation and interference.

European External Action Service spokesperson Virginie Battu-Henriksson congratulated Taiwan for its high voter turnout, which was about 75 percent.

“Our respective systems of governance are founded on a shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law and human rights,” she said in a statement, adding that the EU closely follows cross-strait developments and encourages dialogue and constructive engagement between Taiwan and China.

British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab said that the elections were a “testament to Taiwan’s vibrant democracy,” and he expressed hope that Taiwan and China would renew dialogue to resolve their differences.

Meanwhile, US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Rene Clarke Cooper said on Twitter that “the free and fair elections in #Taiwan is #democracy in action.”

He also retweeted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s congratulatory statement, in which Pompeo praised Taiwan for having once again demonstrated the strength of its robust democratic system.

Former US vice president Joe Biden called for stronger ties with Taiwan in a tweet congratulating Tsai’s on her victory.

“Congratulations to President Tsai and the people of Taiwan for another successful election,” wrote Biden. “You are stronger because of your free and open society.”

US Senator Cory Gardner, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy, extended his “warmest congratulations,” while US Senator Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, via the committee’s Twitter account, congratulated Tsai, and Taiwanese on another successful democratic election.

US representatives Steve Chabot, Albio Sires, Mario Diaz-Balart and Gerald Connolly, co-chairs of the US Congressional Taiwan Caucus, said the elections “demonstrate once again that democracy manifests the will of the people in a way that promotes peace, freedom and prosperity.”

They vowed to work with Tsai’s administration to improve Taiwan-US relations.