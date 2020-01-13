Prices at McDonald’s to increase from Wednesday

Staff writer, with CNA

US fast-food chain McDonald’s on Friday said that it would increase its prices in Taiwan by an average of 1.1 percent, just one day after a 3.4 percent price hike was announced by KFC.

In a press release, McDonald’s said that the changes would take effect from Wednesday and are a reflection of rising labor costs, among other operational concerns.

Taiwan’s hourly minimum wage was raised to NT$158 this year, from NT$150 last year and NT$140 in 2018.

Of the 95 individual items and combinations on its menu, prices would be increased for 40 and decreased for six, while the remaining 49 would be unaffected, the company said.

Among the more notable changes, the price of a six-piece portion of chicken nuggets would rise by NT$1, while a value meal that includes nuggets will cost NT$5 more, it said.

The prices for McFish and McChicken sandwiches will each drop by NT$5, whether they are ordered individually or as part of a value meal, McDonald’s said.

Consumer Protection Committee senior executive officer Wang Shu-hui (王淑慧) said that in addition to McDonald’s and KFC, Burger King has also made pricing adjustments to be implemented from Friday, while MOS Burger has no plans to alter its prices.

Burger King justified its increases by noting that it has not raised prices since 2015, Wang said.