“New immigrants” — a term generally used to describe people from China and Southeast Asia who have married into Taiwanese families over the past two decades — are becoming increasingly political and their votes are being wooed by the nation’s major political parties.
One politically active new immigrant is Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator-at-large nominee Lo Mei-ling (羅美玲).
Lo, 50, is a third-generation Malaysian-Chinese who came to Taiwan in 1987 to study at National Taiwan Normal University. She later married a Taiwanese.
In 2014, she was elected as an independent to the Nantou County Council, and was successfully re-elected in 2018 as a member of the DPP.
Her main focus in politics has been new immigrants and long-term care for elderly people.
As a legislator, she would first want to evaluate how current policies affecting new immigrants are being carried out at the local level, instead of introducing new policies, Lo said.
“As a local councilor, I have noticed that it is impossible for local governments to perfectly execute every single central government policy. Sometimes, there is a huge gap between the central and local governments, so it is important to first determine to what extent policies are being implemented,” she said.
“In my opinion, it is more realistic to try to improve current policies and ensure that they are being carried out than it is to continuously roll out new policies,” she said, adding that she also wants the government to set up a council for new immigrant affairs.
Another politically active new immigrant is Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislator-at-large nominee Niu Chun-ju (牛春茹).
The 59-year-old graduated from Baotou Medical College in Inner Mongolia before working for Taiwanese firms in Shenzhen, China.
In 2000, Niu married a Taiwanese and relocated here, receiving her Republic of China (ROC) citizenship in 2009. That same year, she joined the KMT and in January last year established an association for new immigrants.
As a legislator, she hopes to reduce the waiting period from 10 years to five years for new immigrants who hold ROC citizenship and wish to run for public office, Niu said.
Aside from pushing for an emergency fund to help new immigrants who contract illnesses not covered by the National Health Insurance system, Niu said that she also wants to set up a council for new immigrant affairs.
“There are 550,000 Aborigines, but about 1 million new immigrants and their children. So I think new immigrants should be represented in the government just as Aborigines are represented by the Council of Indigenous Peoples,” she said.
Taiwan People’s Party legislative candidate Kimyung Keng (何景榮), 41, is a second-generation immigrant of a Taiwanese father and an Indonesian mother.
Born in Jakarta and raised in Taiwan, he was educated in the US on scholarship programs offered by the Taiwanese and US governments. Keng was selected as a 2016 Ten Outstanding Young Persons in Taiwan.
As a legislator for Taipei’s third electoral district, he would focus on two major policies: improving young people’s quality of life by making it easier for them to pay off student loans and by providing housing for them, Keng said.
“I will push for all operations at Taipei International Airport [Songshan airport] to be moved to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, and use the vacated land to build public housing for young people. This would be a win-win solution, because the Songshan airport poses a danger to area residents, as shown by the February 2015 plane crash,” he said.
“I will bring the world to Taiwan, using new immigrants and migrant workers as the medium,” Keng added.
The EU on Thursday announced that it had received surgical masks donated by Taiwan and thanked Taiwan for its “gesture of solidarity” in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “In these difficult times, international cooperation is crucial. We highly appreciate Taiwan’s gesture of solidarity with its donation of medical masks to the European Union,” EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a press release. One million of the masks, which were a direct donation, are being transferred to Spain and Italy, while the remaining masks are being delivered through bilateral channels to other EU member states, Lenarcic said. On April 1,
FREQUENT FLYERS: Yesterday was the sixth time this year that Chinese military aircraft had been seen operating in airspace near Taiwan A US military reconnaissance aircraft yesterday reportedly flew near Taiwan’s southern airspace, the same day the Ministry of National Defense confirmed that Chinese military aircraft had been seen southwest of the nation. A US RC-135U Combat Sent was operating in the South China Sea, a flight chart posted on Twitter yesterday morning by military flight tracker Aircraft Spots showed. Ministry spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) said that the armed forces are closely monitoring the nation’s surrounding waters and airspace, but did not confirm the aircraft’s movements. Charts released by Aircraft Spots and Taiwan’s own records show that the latest mission sortie was
MAKING A STATEMENT: The ad in the ‘New York Times’ would ask the WHO director-general to ‘please stop oppressing Taiwan,’ organizers said An online fundraiser to pay for a full-page advertisement in the New York Times detailing Taiwan’s position amid controversy surrounding WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has raised NT$10.28 million (US$341,494) in less than nine hours, well over the NT$4 million it was seeking, fundraising platform zeczec.com said. Dubbed “A letter to the world, by Taiwanese,” the fundraiser was initiated by Taiwanese YouTuber Ray Du (都省瑞), graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真) and others. The fundraiser’s organizers said that the advertisement would include a letter to Tedros, who told a media briefing on Wednesday that he had been the victim of racially motivated
A US Navy guided-missile warship and two military reconnaissance aircraft were operating near Taiwan over the past two days, after Chinese warplanes showed up in the area, the Ministry of National Defense confirmed yesterday. The USS Barry, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, sailed through the Taiwan Strait from north to south, the ministry said in a news release, without specifying when. However, media reported that the US destroyer transited the Strait on Friday, tailed by the Chinese missile frigate Nantong. The Barry exited the Strait before dawn yesterday, a military officer said. The US Pacific Fleet yesterday on Facebook confirmed the Barry’s passage through the