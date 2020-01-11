The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) yesterday filed a lawsuit against columnist Yao Ching-feng (姚清峰) for allegedly defaming the party and breaching the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法).
In an article titled “A Blue and White Majority Would Spiral the Legislature Into Chaos” that was published on Thursday by news Web site Newtalk (新頭殼), Yao said that Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who is also TPP chairman, was “a comrade of China.”
The color blue in Taiwanese politics generally represents the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), while white denotes the third-party force led by Ko.
Photo: Chien Li-chung, Taipei Times
TPP spokesperson Chen You-cheng (陳宥丞) yesterday said that his party must defend itself against baseless accusations online, which could harm party interests.
The TPP has decided to sue anyone, whether during the election campaign or after the polls, who tries to slander the party or insinuate in any way that it is connected with China, Chen said.
The article’s claims that the TPP’s political stance is identical to that of China or the KMT are fabrications, TPP legislator-at-large nominee Chang Chi-lu (張其祿) said.
“The party fully supports the nation’s sovereignty and sides with Taiwanese,” Chang said, adding that the party would never side with China to oppress Taiwan.
The TPP on Wednesday also filed lawsuits against some Internet users for allegedly defaming the party and breaching the act.
The netizens posted parts of a China Central Television political talk show The Two Sides of the Strait (海峽兩岸) on Professional Technology Temple, the nation’s biggest online academic bulletin board system. During the show, the TPP was mentioned and described by guests as “a key minority party.”
The party is suing the Internet users because it wants to condemn actions in line with Beijing’s goal of creating dissent within Taiwan, Chang said.
The show did not once express support for the party, the TPP said.
That the analysis could be interpreted by Wang Hao (汪浩), a guest on the show, and others as an endorsement of the TPP becoming “a key minority party in the legislature” is absurd and ill-intentioned, the TPP said.
The EU on Thursday announced that it had received surgical masks donated by Taiwan and thanked Taiwan for its “gesture of solidarity” in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “In these difficult times, international cooperation is crucial. We highly appreciate Taiwan’s gesture of solidarity with its donation of medical masks to the European Union,” EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a press release. One million of the masks, which were a direct donation, are being transferred to Spain and Italy, while the remaining masks are being delivered through bilateral channels to other EU member states, Lenarcic said. On April 1,
FREQUENT FLYERS: Yesterday was the sixth time this year that Chinese military aircraft had been seen operating in airspace near Taiwan A US military reconnaissance aircraft yesterday reportedly flew near Taiwan’s southern airspace, the same day the Ministry of National Defense confirmed that Chinese military aircraft had been seen southwest of the nation. A US RC-135U Combat Sent was operating in the South China Sea, a flight chart posted on Twitter yesterday morning by military flight tracker Aircraft Spots showed. Ministry spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) said that the armed forces are closely monitoring the nation’s surrounding waters and airspace, but did not confirm the aircraft’s movements. Charts released by Aircraft Spots and Taiwan’s own records show that the latest mission sortie was
MAKING A STATEMENT: The ad in the ‘New York Times’ would ask the WHO director-general to ‘please stop oppressing Taiwan,’ organizers said An online fundraiser to pay for a full-page advertisement in the New York Times detailing Taiwan’s position amid controversy surrounding WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has raised NT$10.28 million (US$341,494) in less than nine hours, well over the NT$4 million it was seeking, fundraising platform zeczec.com said. Dubbed “A letter to the world, by Taiwanese,” the fundraiser was initiated by Taiwanese YouTuber Ray Du (都省瑞), graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真) and others. The fundraiser’s organizers said that the advertisement would include a letter to Tedros, who told a media briefing on Wednesday that he had been the victim of racially motivated
A US Navy guided-missile warship and two military reconnaissance aircraft were operating near Taiwan over the past two days, after Chinese warplanes showed up in the area, the Ministry of National Defense confirmed yesterday. The USS Barry, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, sailed through the Taiwan Strait from north to south, the ministry said in a news release, without specifying when. However, media reported that the US destroyer transited the Strait on Friday, tailed by the Chinese missile frigate Nantong. The Barry exited the Strait before dawn yesterday, a military officer said. The US Pacific Fleet yesterday on Facebook confirmed the Barry’s passage through the