Veterinarians, New Power Party (NPP) officials and others on Monday urged the government to create better laws to protect service dogs.
Service animals play a significant role in protecting the nation, but their living conditions often do not reflect that importance, NPP legislator-at-large nominee and veterinarian Kuan Hsin-ling (關心羚) told a news conference that also included NPP think tank deputy chief executive officer Peng Sheng-shao (彭盛韶).
As a consultant for the New Taipei City Police Department’s canine unit, Kuan said that she has witnessed firsthand the poor living conditions of service animals, adding that police dogs sent to work with the coast guard came back underweight and unhealthy.
An investigation found that the kennel used by the coast guard was substandard and crowded, with 15 dogs housed in eight cages, she said.
“These dogs help the nation rescue people, catch drug smugglers and prevent African swine fever from entering our borders — they work very hard,” Kuan said. “I hope the government can establish rules to protect them.”
The government should establish an approval system for those seeking to work with service animals and budget funds for training government personnel interested in working with the animals, she said.
Kuan also recommended mandatory training for people planning to adopt pets, which would be operated by local animal protection offices.
The courses would cover animal habits and how to handle younger animals, and it would help prevent the abandonment of pets, she said.
Laws should also be amended to allow veterinarians to assist pet owners with registration, she said, citing similar policies in other nations.
Kuan also urged for the establishment of a veterinarians union to draft labor policies and minimum salaries to improve working conditions.
Universities and colleges with veterinary science programs should also offer veterinarian technologist courses — similar to medical technologist programs — which could provide better training for veterinarian assistants, she added.
Veterinarians are often tasked with more than just veterinary duties, such as helping injured wild animals with recovery, assisting disease prevention efforts and making food safety assessments, Kuan said.
Despite the workload, there are only three Council of Agriculture officials assigned to supervise them, she said.
A separate department should be established to supervise veterinarians, similar to what is done in Japan, Hong Kong and elsewhere, she added.
The EU on Thursday announced that it had received surgical masks donated by Taiwan and thanked Taiwan for its “gesture of solidarity” in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “In these difficult times, international cooperation is crucial. We highly appreciate Taiwan’s gesture of solidarity with its donation of medical masks to the European Union,” EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a press release. One million of the masks, which were a direct donation, are being transferred to Spain and Italy, while the remaining masks are being delivered through bilateral channels to other EU member states, Lenarcic said. On April 1,
FREQUENT FLYERS: Yesterday was the sixth time this year that Chinese military aircraft had been seen operating in airspace near Taiwan A US military reconnaissance aircraft yesterday reportedly flew near Taiwan’s southern airspace, the same day the Ministry of National Defense confirmed that Chinese military aircraft had been seen southwest of the nation. A US RC-135U Combat Sent was operating in the South China Sea, a flight chart posted on Twitter yesterday morning by military flight tracker Aircraft Spots showed. Ministry spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) said that the armed forces are closely monitoring the nation’s surrounding waters and airspace, but did not confirm the aircraft’s movements. Charts released by Aircraft Spots and Taiwan’s own records show that the latest mission sortie was
MAKING A STATEMENT: The ad in the ‘New York Times’ would ask the WHO director-general to ‘please stop oppressing Taiwan,’ organizers said An online fundraiser to pay for a full-page advertisement in the New York Times detailing Taiwan’s position amid controversy surrounding WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has raised NT$10.28 million (US$341,494) in less than nine hours, well over the NT$4 million it was seeking, fundraising platform zeczec.com said. Dubbed “A letter to the world, by Taiwanese,” the fundraiser was initiated by Taiwanese YouTuber Ray Du (都省瑞), graphic designer Aaron Nieh (聶永真) and others. The fundraiser’s organizers said that the advertisement would include a letter to Tedros, who told a media briefing on Wednesday that he had been the victim of racially motivated
A US Navy guided-missile warship and two military reconnaissance aircraft were operating near Taiwan over the past two days, after Chinese warplanes showed up in the area, the Ministry of National Defense confirmed yesterday. The USS Barry, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, sailed through the Taiwan Strait from north to south, the ministry said in a news release, without specifying when. However, media reported that the US destroyer transited the Strait on Friday, tailed by the Chinese missile frigate Nantong. The Barry exited the Strait before dawn yesterday, a military officer said. The US Pacific Fleet yesterday on Facebook confirmed the Barry’s passage through the