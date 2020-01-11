Taiwanese team unveils new display technology

REACHING PERFECTION: They said their new method for making QLED screens could bring costs down, and pave the way for use in TVs, wearables and cellphones

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





A research team led by a National Tsing Hua University professor yesterday announced that their cost-saving method that makes displays show brighter colors would be used in products being launched later this year.

Existing LCD screens are limited to only 30 percent of visible colors, OLED screens show nearly 50 percent and QLED screens can show 90 percent, materials science and engineering professor Sean Chen (陳學仕) said in a news release, adding that their breakthrough could push that even further.

Despite their better color reflection, quantum dots — semiconductor particles only 3 nanometers (nm) wide that are used in QLED screens — are susceptible to moisture and oxidation and can lose light emitting function, he said.

National Tsing Hua University department of materials science and engineering professor Sean Chen holds a bottle of quantum dots used to produce displays in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of National Tsing Hua University

One of the solutions adopted by Samsung Electronics to stabilize them is to protect them in barrier layers, but the layers might become ineffective if there are cracks, he said.

His team developed shell-like structures around individual quantum dots that resist the effects of water and oxygen, which is an idea inspired by comic book superhero Captain America’s shield, Chen said.

They also control the size difference of the dots within 0.5nm, allowing them to emit different colors evenly, he said.

As the materials involved are delicate, a 60-inch QLED TV could cost NT$160,000, but their method might bring down the production cost, he said, adding that QLED could become the standard for TVs, wearable devices and cellphones.

The research led to the start-up HsinLight Inc (新華光能) in 2018.

The technique is valuable, as every gram of quantum dots costs nearly NT$150,000, said company chief technology officer Liu Meng-chi (劉孟奇), who previously worked as a postdoctoral researcher at Chen’s laboratory.

The company expects to apply the technique to produce commercial displays by next quarter, he said, adding that China, South Korea and Japan would be their target markets.