Artists build robot warrior statues for Paiwan village

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Two artists, inspired by the culture and spirit of Taiban Village in Taitung County’s Daren Township (達仁), have created a series of “robot warrior” sculptures using recycled material and scrap collected in the village.

Frenchman Hugo Brunet and Taiwanese Chang Hsin-jung (張心蓉), working together under the name “Hu-Jung Jahdan,” said that last month they visited the village, known locally as Tjuwaqau and renowned for training gymnasts.

They were moved by the dedication of local youths, who despite their difficult circumstances, trained to become gymnasts, who the village equated with the status of “hero” and “warrior,” they said.

During their visit, Taiban Warden Tjamale Maljajaves took them to experience the Paiwan hunting culture, they said, adding that Brunet was inspired by the village and asked to stay at the warden’s residence for a week.

Brunet and Chang, who work with scrap and recycled items, foraged in the village for the materials needed for their project — a series of “warrior robots.”

Tjamale Maljajaves said it was the first time that the family has collaborated with foreign artists and thanked Brunet and Change for bringing their art to the village.

“Mr Brunet is very kind and easygoing, and was willing to share with the children and villagers who watched him work,” Tjamale Maljajaves said.

Brunet said that he was unable to communicate with the villagers due to language barriers, but he was sure that his work had conveyed his sentiment to them.

“I hope that my work — the Paiwan warrior robots — will open the eyes of village children, through art and bravery, to an entirely new world,” Brunet said.

He also hopes his work will inspire them to have confidence in themselves to bravely go forth into the world, he added.