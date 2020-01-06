Three found dead in Neihu

By Yao Yueh-hung and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A hiker yesterday discovered the bodies of three people in Taipei in what officials suspect to be a double murder-suicide involving the elder brother of actor Ming Dao (明道), police said.

At about 2pm, a hiker along a path near Antai Street (安泰街) in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) found the bodies, police said.

They said the body of a man surnamed Lin (林), 41, was found hanging from a tree near the path, while the bodies of his 39-year-old wife and 10-year-old son lay nearby.

A white cloth was placed over the faces of the wife and son, and they had marks on their necks apparently from strangulation, police said.

Lin was identified by police as Ming Dao’s elder brother.

Police said that an initial investigation showed the three deceased family members rode a scooter to a temple about 600m from where they were found and then walked into the woods along the path where Lin supposedly strangled the other two before hanging himself.

Police said information recovered from Lin’s cellphone indicated that he owed more than NT$2 million (US$66,434) in debt, which he was allegedly unable to pay, and had been harassed for payment.

Police said Lin’s motives for allegedly killing his wife and son were unknown and that the investigation was ongoing.