Vet warns owners against forcing a vegan diet on pets

By Liu Pei-fen and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Pet owners should be aware of the dangers of feeding dogs and cats a vegan diet, a Taipei veterinarian said, urging people not to overlook their animals’ biological needs.

Duma Animal Hospital director Chung Sheng-hua (鍾昇樺) said there is a growing trend of feeding pets a vegan diet, but it could lead to chronic health problems in dogs, while cats cannot digest a vegan diet for biological reasons.

Dogs are omnivorous, making vegan meals over a short period possibly harmless, but malnutrition or skin diseases might occur over the long term, Chung said, adding that cats are carnivorous and could die from eating only vegan meals.

Cats cannot produce taurine — an amino acid commonly found in seafood and meat that maintains their eyesight and heart functions — and rely on meat as a primary source for it, vitamins and long-chain fatty acids, he said.

Without taurine and other proteins, injuries in cats would take a long time to heal and it could cause urinary tract problems, such as stones, all of which could kill the cat, he added.

Some people might argue from experience that they have raised pets on a vegan diet and that their animals lived without illnesses, Chung said.

However, that was a different time, when the average life expectancy of domestic pets was about five years, and many of them might have died of accidental causes before their health problems had become apparent, he said.

With advanced healthcare and better living conditions, the life expectancy of pets has increased, giving rise to degenerative diseases as they age, he added.

The US Pet Food Institute, which represents pet food manufacturers, advises people to check nutrition labels on pet food products, consult a vet and select products based on an animal’s age to prevent a nutritional imbalance, he said.

For dog owners who insist on a vegan diet for their pets, it is recommended that they choose vegan dog food certified by the US Food and Drug Administration, the US Department of Agriculture or the US-based Association of American Feed Control Officials, Chung said.

Most US pet food is designed according to formulas created by animal nutritionists and veterinarian researchers, he said.

Although the reasons people give for veganism in humans are complex, owners should prioritize the health and happiness of their four-legged, furry friends, he added.