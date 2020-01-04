Twins punished for trading places at two high schools

By Tsai Ya-hua and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Twin brothers in Taipei have been punished for switching identities and attending classes at each other’s high schools, their schools confirmed yesterday.

One of the brothers — whose names were not revealed — discussed the event in a Dec. 21 post on the social media platform Meteor, saying that he and his brother, freshmen at Taipei’s Song Shan High School and Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School respectively, impersonated each other on Dec. 2.

However, the prank did not last long, as their classmates quickly identified them by their different hairstyles and mannerisms, the post said.

Soon after, their homeroom teachers picked up on the ruse, and they made their confessions at the end of the school day, it said.

A demerit was given to the older brother, who attends Song Shan, its student affairs division head Chang Kuang-yuan (張洸源) said when reached for confirmation.

Chang said that while impersonating his elder brother, the younger one took an English quiz.

Switching places was also a threat to campus security at the school, Chang said.

Jianghuo student affairs division head Pai Wan-ying (白萬應) said the school had issued only a verbal warning to the younger brother, given that he had confessed to the prank.

Chang said that when the elder brother confessed, he told the school that his motive was to “do something big” and “experience a different life” for a day.