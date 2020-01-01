Military buys anti-tank arms, launchers from US

Staff writer, with CNA

The military is procuring NT$11.3 billion (US$375.3 million) of anti-tank missiles and launch platforms from the US, a government notice of award posted online showed on Monday.

The updated notice of award posted on the government’s e-procurement system Web site showed that the deal involves the NT$7.5 billion purchase of TOW 2Bs, following a procurement of 460 of the missiles in March 2018 that cost NT$3.8 billion.

The notice says the Ministry of National Defense has awarded the bid to the American Institute in Taiwan, which is to negotiate with the supplier.

The US has accepted the deal, with a letter of offer and acceptance signed by Taiwan and the US on July 8 last year.

The deliveries of the missiles are expected to be completed by March 2028, sources said, adding that they were not sure when the deliveries would begin.

The missiles are to be deployed on the nation’s outlying islands — such as Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu — to defend against Chinese amphibious tanks, hovercraft and airborne infantry fighting vehicles, the sources added.

The sources declined to reveal how many additional TOW 2Bs are being procured, but it was speculated that, including the previous order for 460 missiles, the total order would be for 1,240 to 1,700 missiles, 57 sets of launchers and 100 vehicles.

The TOW 2B anti-tank missiles are to replace the TOW 2A missiles the military has in its arsenal that use a wire-guided system that dates back to the 1960s, Defence International magazine senior editor Smith Chen (陳國銘) said.

The TOW 2B uses a wireless guidance system, which aside from improved accuracy allows troops to retreat immediately after firing, reducing the risk of a counterattack, Chen said.

US arms sales to the military have increased, with recently approved sales including 108 M1A2T tanks, 250 FIM-92 Stinger surface-to-air missiles and 66 F-16V jets.