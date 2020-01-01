Amendment to let some with physical challenges take heavy motorcycle exam

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday announced that it is amending the regulations so that people with physical challenges would be allowed to operate heavy motorcycles under certain conditions.

As of November last year, the nation had 156,817 heavy motorcycles, but they have been off-limits to those with physical challenges, regardless of the disability.

However, an amendment to the Rules Governing the Administration of Vehicle and Motorcycle License Exams to People With Physical and Mental Challenges (身心障礙者報考汽車及機車駕駛執照處理要點) stipulates that people with missing or damaged fingers or wearing prosthetics would be allowed to take the exam for a heavy motorcycle license as long as they possess the physical attributes and mobility needed to maneuver a motorcycle that has not been modified.

People would still be banned from riding heavy motorcycles if both of their thumbs are missing, or if their index and middle fingers are missing more than two knuckles.

The ban would still cover people with only an index finger or a middle finger, and a ring finger or pinky that is missing or cannot function.

People who have a thumb and middle finger, an index and a middle finger, or a wrist that is atrophied would also remain covered by the ban, as well as those missing all of their fingers or both palms, and who cannot hold anything weighing 15kg or more in either hand.

People with damaged or missing digits can take the exam as long as their motorcycle is not modified for the test, and they can ride and control heavy motorcycles, the Directorate-General of Highways said.

Those who have trouble walking on their own would still be banned, it added.

The amendment takes effect on Friday.