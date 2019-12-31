Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Smoking ban announced

Taichung is to ban smoking on covered walkways outside about 1,400 convenience stores and coffee shops beginning next month, after similar measures were implemented in Taipei, New Taipei City and Kaohsiung this year. Stores covered by the ban include 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life, OK Mart, Simple Mart, Starbucks, 85°C Bakery Cafe and Louisa Coffee, the city’s Health Bureau said yesterday. Anyone caught smoking in the covered walkways in front of these shops would be fined NT$2,000 to NT$10,000 in accordance with the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act (菸害防治法), the bureau said. The measure aims to limit the exposure of pedestrians and store visitors to secondhand smoke, it said.

SOCIETY

Students given permit option

From tomorrow, foreign students in Taiwan are to have the option of using electronic work permits, the Workforce Development Agency said. The agency said that while international students have been able to apply for work permits online since February, the new measure would give them the choice of using either card or electronic permits. Previously, students received only card permits even if they applied for them online. Students who choose the electronic version would be able to access their permits through the agency’s EZ Work Permit Web site by entering their account information and a verification code, the agency said. When selecting a “review on mobile device” tab, the permit holder’s phone would display their personal information when held horizontally, and a QR code that could be used by employers as a means of electronic verification when held vertically, the agency said.

ASTRONOMY

Meteor shower to peak

Astronomy buffs in Taiwan would soon have a chance to spot shooting stars as the annual Quadrantid meteor shower nears its peak, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said yesterday. The best time to observe the Quadrantids would be from 11pm on Saturday into the early hours of Sunday, when an average of 120 meteors per hour could flash through the sky in the north. With no interference from the moon, the view of the Quadrantids could be very promising, the museum said, particularly because the meteor shower is known for producing bolides — extremely bright shooting stars. The fireballs should be easy to spot with the naked eye as long as skywatchers head to mountainous or suburban areas where there is less light and air pollution. The Central Weather Bureau has forecast mainly clear skies across the island during the celestial event, except for areas in eastern parts of the country and outlying islands.

ENTERTAINMENT

Chou Tzu-yu tops ranking

Chou Tzu-yu (周子瑜), the Taiwanese member of South Korean girl group Twice, was named the “most beautiful face of 2019” in a ranking released on Friday by US film review site TC Candler. The 20-year old Tainan native was the only Taiwanese who made it onto this year’s list, which has been presented annually since 1990. It was her fifth consecutive appearance on the prestigious global list, having placed 13th in 2015, eighth in 2016, third in 2017 and second last year. This year, Israeli model Yael Shelbia was No. 2 on the list, followed by Thai singer and model Lalisa Manoban, French model Thylane Blondeau and English actress Naomi Scott.