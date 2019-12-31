Railway police inaugurate tablet in memory of officer

By Ting Wei-chieh and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A memorial tablet honoring a railway police officer killed in the line of duty was inaugurated in front of the Railway Police Bureau’s Chiayi Station yesterday.

The tablet was set up to commemorate Lee Cheng-han (李承翰), a railway police officer killed in July when a knife-wielding passenger refused to pay the full ticket fare at Chiayi Railway Station.

The tablet has an inscription describing how Lee fought the passenger on the train while protecting other passengers, with a portrait of him to the side.

“The example set is crowned with eternal glory, and the spirit of the brave policeman will never perish,” the tablet reads.

Following the tablet’s inauguration, Lee’s parents and about 10 officials from the bureau came forward to place flowers around it.

“I have been missing him every day, and seeing this tablet of him brings me a sense of comfort,” Lee’s mother said. “He will never be alone here, outside the police station, in the company of all his old colleagues.”

National Police Agency Deputy Director-General Huang Chung-jen (黃宗仁), who hosted the memorial, said that Lee’s death has made the agency determined to prevent a repeat of the tragedy.

The agency would improve safety standards for on-duty policemen through prevention education, and by enhancing equipment and adjusting its staffing, Huang said.

The tablet is a reminder of Lee, and his heroic spirit would forever be an example to his colleagues, said Ting Sheng-feng (丁勝豐), director of the bureau’s Chiayi Station.