Minister announces Penghu County tourism project

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on Saturday announced a plan to develop tourism in Penghu County following the relocation of a military base in Magong City.

The plan, titled “New Penghu Bay Development Project,” was decided on after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in August traveled to the outlying county and confirmed that Chukuang Military Base (莒光營區) would be relocated, Lin said at a meeting in Penghu.

The project has been listed as one of the most important national construction projects, he added.

The Tourism Bureau said that the development project would be the largest the county has ever undertaken, and would include Guanying Temple (觀音亭), Chukuang Military Base and the Jinlongtou Cruise Ship Pier (金龍頭郵輪碼頭).

The three areas would be integrated into a large corridor for tourism and leisure businesses, the bureau said, adding that the plan would take into account that the Penghu islands have 400 years of history and oceanic vistas with regards to the design of facilities.

The meeting was held to let Penghu residents know what the government’s plans are after the base is relocated, the bureau said.

The military base covers about 10 hectares, and would be turned into a tourist attraction after military personnel leave, it said.

The bureau said that it would use Magong Old City (媽宮古城) as the center of an “old town cultural park,” adding that it would preserve the old city walls and other historic sites and establish an underwater archeology research center.

The pier and the temple would be combined to form the Penghu Bay Area, the bureau said, adding that Magong City’s Jieshou Road would be turned into a “green passageway” in the old town area connecting the west and east ends of the military base.

To ease the traffic congestion in Magong City, a central square would be built in the downtown area that would include a park and an underground parking facility, and the city’s main transportation corridor would connect the temple, the Magong Bus Station, the central aquare and a cruise ship visitors’ center, the bureau said.

As of last month, Penghu had attracted 1.26 million visitors this year, it said.

Apart from its famous travel destinations, the county is also known for its fireworks festival in April and the Penghu International Bay Light Festival, which runs from August to November, the bureau added.