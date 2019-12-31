Vice president thanks Palau for years of support

Staff writer, with CNA

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) yesterday thanked Palau for being a staunch supporter of Taiwan’s efforts to participate in international organizations, at an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The decision by then-Palauan president Kuniwo Nakamura to establish diplomatic ties with Taiwan was a “historic step,” and the partnership has flourished over the past two decades, Chen said at a luncheon hosted by the Taiwanese embassy in Palau’s capital, Ngerulmud.

“For two decades, Palau has been our constant companion, becoming one of Taiwan’s most faithful Pacific allies,” Chen said at the event, which was attended by Palauan President Tommy Remengesau and senior officials.

Chen said he hoped the two countries would maintain close relations.

The two countries forged diplomatic ties on Dec. 29, 1999, on the basis of their shared values and common Austronesian cultural heritage, he said.

Taiwan’s cooperative projects in the areas of healthcare, agriculture, education and infrastructure have benefited Palauans over the years, Chen said.

On the international stage, Palauan leaders have been supportive of Taiwan’s bid for greater participation in the international arena, most recently at this year’s UN General Assembly in September, when Remengesau urged all countries to recognize the rights of Taiwan’s 23 million people, Chen said.

Chen was scheduled to return to Taiwan yesterday evening after having spent three days in Palau.

Palau is one of 15 countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan.