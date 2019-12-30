2020 Elections: Candidates clash in presidential debate

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and People First Party Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) in Taipei yesterday sparred over cross-strait policy, online influence campaigns and the nation’s energy plan in their capacity as presidential candidates during the cross-questioning segments of the sole presidential debate.

Han, the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate, drew to speak first.

He asked Tsai and Soong whether they are religious and whether they think he would go to hell if he performed poorly as president and allowed corruption in his administration.

Due to his belief in the existence of gods, “I would never dare do anything bad, including hugging women and drinking alcohol, which some have accused me of doing,” he said.

Soong said he believes in the existence of gods and that politics is about taking care of the people.

Good policies would be remembered because members of the public are fair and good, he said.

Tsai said that every Taiwanese has respect for gods irrespective of their religious belief, but there are other qualities that also matter in a president.

Based on Han’s previous remarks, including many discriminatory comments about women and immigrants, if he is elected president, “the KMT would be expected to return with authoritarianism, feudalism and reactionarism,” she said.

Tsai then asked Han about signing a statement titled “colorless awakening” initiated by Want Want China Times last year, which pledged to take steps to discuss cross-strait unification.

“I agree with [the pledge] in the sense that they can express their opinions, just like how you agree with Taiwanese independence advocates and are not cracking down on them,” Han said.

Soong said that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are separately governed using different approaches, with the Taiwanese side following Sun Yat-sen’s (孫逸仙) “three principles of the people,” freedom and democracy.

If the “status quo” is to be changed, it must be a collective decision made by Taiwanese in a democratic manner, he said.

Both sides of the strait should engage in constructive dialogues to ensure peace and avoid military conflict, he said.

In the second round of cross-questioning, Han asked Tsai if there is corruption in her administration and if she would reinstate the Special Investigation Division (SID).

Tsai said that the SID was used as a tool for the KMT’s political feud during former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) presidency.

“There is no need to reinstate the SID,” she said, adding that Han’s plan to reinstate the division to investigate the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is “the worst example of how a politician can interfere with the judiciary to retaliate against a political opponent.”

Soong thanked Han for not having asked him about corruption and described himself as an honest, decent and competent man.

He then asked Tsai and Han if they would promise to achieve the following in two years: to ensure Taiwan’s participation in at least one international organization; to increase Chinese tourist arrivals to 4 million per year; and to form a new Cabinet across party lines, with each party making up no more than 40 percent of the Cabinet.

“If I cannot complete those things in two years, I will resign from my post,” Soong said.

Han did not answer the question and used the segment to criticize Tsai.