2020 Elections: DPP’s chairman says Han needs ‘deep introspection’

By Shen Pei-yao, Chen Yu-fu and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) should “engage in deep introspection,” Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said yesterday.

Han, the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate in the Jan. 11 presidential election, on Friday in a televised platform presentation said that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is seeking re-election as the DPP’s candidate, was being “restrained by the New Tide faction.”

The DPP in 2006 resolved to dissolve all of its factions to improve party unity, although the groups are still recognized by many inside and outside of the party.

Cho yesterday said that Han is “full of hatred,” which is incompatible with leading a nation and interacting with the public, as they are things that require love and sincerity.

Han should “engage in deep introspection,” he said.

It is worrying that Han seems to think that the DPP is comprised only of those associated with the New Tide, Cho said, adding that Han’s should focus on fostering unity within the KMT and dealing with its problems, such as sexism.

Separately yesterday, Tsai’s campaign office released a third campaign song, A Government That Can Handle Matters (有政府會做事), which highlights her administration’s achievements over the past three years.

The song follows Captain Taiwan (台灣隊長), which included rapping, and Confidence and Bravery are Our Name (自信勇敢咱的名).

The administration’s achievements include economic growth, investment by Taiwanese and foreign companies, developments in renewable energy, large-scale infrastructure projects and an increase in the minimum wage, Tsai’s campaign spokesman Ruan Jhao-syong (阮昭雄) said.

The administration has also overseen good performance in exports; improvements to long-term healthcare and child daycare policies; large reductions in taxes; travel subsidies; subsidies for the replacement of older vehicles; the introduction of marriage equality and transitional justice measures; and improved self-reliance in the defense industry, he said.

Tsai has worked hard over the past three years and would continue to do so, he added.