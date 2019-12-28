FEATURE: Pregnant migrant workers face impossible choice

By Nick Aspinwall / Thomson Reuters Foundation, TAIPEI

“You want a child or you want a job?”

As ultimatums go, it was stark — but migrant workers have said that such life-changing dilemmas are on the rise in Taiwan as thousands of domestic workers are drawn to the nation by the promise of work, at times with only a veil of rights.

“Far from fair, equal or just” — that is how Lennon Wong (汪英達) of local non-governmental organization Serve the People Association described the lot of migrant workers in Taiwan.

Workers regularly face discrimination, threats, financial exploitation and debt bondage, he said, adding that some were victims of human trafficking and forced labor.

The government has said that there is no ban on migrant workers becoming pregnant and that it runs a hotline for foreign workers to report any mistreatment.

Jasmine — not her real name — was halfway through a contract as a caregiver when she learned she was pregnant.

If she wanted to keep the baby, her employer said that Jasmine would have to quit her job, pay a termination fee and return to the Philippines.

After consulting her brokerage agency and a labor bureau, Jasmine faced an ultimatum: an abortion or a pricey ticket home.

She regrets her choice.

Jasmine is one of the more than 700,000 migrant workers — mostly from Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam — who come to Taiwan in pursuit of work.

Advocates have said that some then fall prey to powerful job brokers who charge high fees to win them work, yet often fail to inform the women that they have rights under Taiwanese law.

“They bought me a ticket, but I didn’t want to go,” Jasmine said.

Her employer also demanded that she return a hongbao (紅包), a traditional Lunar New Year gift of cash in a red envelope.

Jasmine and her husband, who also worked in Taiwan, had borrowed money for the placement fees charged by a recruiter.

“I had to pay off credit,” she said. “We had loans here. We had loans in the Philippines.”

The pregnancy cost her dearly — Jasmine’s broker said that she had to pay a NT$17,000 contract termination fee and buy her own ticket home.

“They don’t want you to stay here for this reason,” the broker told Jasmine, gesturing at her belly, and telling the 32-year-old that this predicament was entirely her fault.

Yet, the law prohibits employers from deporting migrant workers or terminating their contracts if they become pregnant. It also bans pregnancy testing by employers or recruiters, and provides maternity benefits for pregnant migrant workers.

However, enforcement is inconsistent at best.

Migrant workers who get pregnant often say that they feel pressured to leave their jobs and are not made aware of their rights.

Many flee, fearing retribution, thus becoming illegal migrants.

The government’s Handbook for Foreign Workers in Taiwan says that employers are prohibited from unilaterally terminating contracts due to a pregnancy, but might do so if workers cannot perform their job.

It also discourages workers from getting pregnant and urges them to use contraceptives, saying: “Your body will undergo some changes and there are no family and friends to assist you.”

The Ministry of Labor said in an e-mail that it “does not forbid migrant workers from becoming pregnant,” and that workers were informed of the hotline to report any abuse.

Since 2016, 287 foreign workers have filed pregnancy discrimination complaints via the dedicated hotline, it said.