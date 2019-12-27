Commission finds new material on death of activist

By Chen Yu-fu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Transitional Justice Commission on Wednesday said it had found new material from an independent investigation into the death of democracy advocate Chen Wen-chen (陳文成).

Chen, an assistant professor at Carnegie Mellon University’s (CMU) statistics department, was visiting his family in Taiwan when he was taken by the then-Taiwan Garrison Command (TGC) for questioning on July 2, 1981.

His body was found on the campus of National Taiwan University the following day.

The then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government claimed he had committed suicide for fear of being prosecuted for supporting democracy, while his family and friends said he was murdered by the government.

Cyril Wecht, a US forensic pathologist and a former coroner, and then-CMU statistics department chairman Morris DeGroot traveled to Taiwan to conduct an independent investigation.

The new material came from this investigation and were declassifed last month following the passage of the Political Archives Act (政治檔案條例).

They include a series of official documents in which the National Security Bureau and the TGC said they would cooperate on the matter.

The Wecht and DeGroot investigation suggested that the NSB play back a recording of the TGC’s questioning of Chen to his family after removing sensitive information, the commission said.

It was the last time the content of the recording was mentioned in writing, as an attempt by the Control Yuan to start a new investigation in 1994 failed to find the recording and a complete set of transcripts.

The recordings are vital to reconstructing the events that took place on July 2 and 3, the commission said.

The TGC had questioned Chen for 12 hours that day and the process had been peaceful, the commission said.

However, the original recording of the questioning process had never been made available, it added.

While the files indicated that the TGC had made transcripts of the recording, “the recording was nowhere to be found and the transcript was incomplete,” it said.

The commission said it is obliged, per Article 8 of the Political Archives Act, not to make it public, as the material could “significantly affect national security and foreign affairs.”

The bureau said the material could be made public after 50 years from the time they were archived.

The commission said it would conduct interviews and implement other measures to continue the investigation into Chen’s death and present the public with the truth and how people were monitored by authoritarian governments.