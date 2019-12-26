Most students see value in language skills

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter

While nearly 60 percent of students in Taiwan believe they would need foreign language skills in the future, more of them said those skills are the ones they lack the most, a survey released yesterday by the King Car Cultural and Educational Foundation showed.

The online survey of 8,695 students from grades five through 12 asked them to select from a list of 11 skills the ones that they believe would be the most important in the future, the foundation said, adding that the respondents were allowed to choose up to three answers.

The most popular answer, selected by 57.8 percent of the students, was “foreign language skills,” the survey found.

This was followed by “communication skills” (36.1 percent) and “problem-solving skills” (33.5 percent), the foundation said.

However, when presented with the same options, 67.1 percent of the students said “foreign language skills” were the skills they lacked the most, the survey showed.

The students were also asked to select up to three job preferences from a list of 25 professions that included artificial intelligence engineer, police officer and beautician or makeup artist, the foundation said.

The most popular occupation was “online game designer / professional e-sports player” at 26.9 percent, it said.

It was followed by “chef / food critic” at 21.7 percent and “livestream Internet celebrity / entertainer or star” at 19.2 percent, the foundation said.

Asked if they would want to work or live abroad in the future, 24.9 percent of the students replied “yes,” while 60 percent said they would consider it and 15.1 percent said “no,” according to the survey.

The students were presented with a list of 15 issues and asked to choose up to three that they are most concerned about for the future, the foundation said, adding that the list included climate change, the wealth gap and healthcare.

The poll showed that 46.9 percent of the students were most worried about jobs being replaced through automation.

The second most common concern was economic slowdown at 28.3 percent, followed by the wealth gap at 19.6 percent, the foundation said.

Asked if they were concerned that the development of technology would cause more social problems, 62.3 percent of students said “yes,” while 15 percent said “no” and 22.7 percent said they were “unsure.”

The survey, conducted from Nov. 1 to Dec. 10, has a confidence level of 97 percent and a margin of error of 3 percentage points, the foundation said.

While there was a fairly equal distribution of male and female respondents (48.6 percent and 51.4 percent respectively), most respondents were in elementary school (49.8 percent) and lived in northern Taiwan (47.2 percent), it said.