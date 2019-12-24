Checkups crucial due to pregnancy age risk, HPA says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The average age of first-time mothers last year was 30.9 years, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said yesterday, urging pregnant women to regularly make use of government-funded prenatal checkups to reduce the risk of pregnancy complications associated with higher maternal age.

Last year, the average age of mothers at childbirth was 32.03 years, and 30.12 percent of all babies born had mothers of advanced maternal age (35 or older), the HPA said, citing Ministry of the Interior data.

Of last year’s 178,665 live births, 6,352, or 11.65 percent, of the 54,523 babies with mothers of advanced maternal age had a low birth weight (less than 2,5kg), the HPA said, adding that only 8.84 percent of babies with mothers aged 20 to 34 had a low birth weight.

The stillbirth rate was 1.56 percent among mothers of advanced maternal age, and 0.99 percent among mothers aged 20 to 34, it said.

The HPA said that as higher maternal age is associated with an increased risk of adverse maternal perinatal outcomes, it advises pregnant women who are 35 or older to get prenatal checkups regularly.

The government funds 10 prenatal exams, including one ultrasound scan and one Group B streptococcus screening, it added.

Pregnant women should seek immediate medical attention if they experience signs of premature labor, which include contractions every 10 to 15 minutes or less, menstrual-like cramps in the lower abdomen, increased pressure in the pelvis or vagina, lower-back ache and an increase in fluid leaking from the vagina, the HPA said.

Pregnant women should not smoke or inhale second-hand smoke, drink alcohol or get an X-ray exam, which could increase the risk of miscarriage or birth defects, it said.

If a doctor has said a pregnancy is high risk, thorough prenatal checkups are advised and the baby should be delivered at hospitals that specialize in medium to serious emergency treatment, which can be found on the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Web site, the HPA said.