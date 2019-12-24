CPBL placed in charge of hosting Olympic qualifiers

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) has been put in charge of hosting the baseball qualifiers for the Tokyo Summer Olympics in April next year, following negotiations with the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association (CTBA).

Six national teams would be competing for a spot in the Olympics Games in the qualifiers, which are to be held at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium and Yunlin County’s Douliou Baseball Stadium.

This would be Taiwan’s last chance to compete in Tokyo after they failed to make it to the top three at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier 12 tournament last month.

The agreement was signed by CPBL chairman John Wu (吳志揚) and CTBA chairman Jeffrey Koo (辜仲諒) yesterday, with Sports Administration Director-General Kao, Chin-Hsung (高俊雄) serving as the witness.

DIVISION OF DUTIES

Both parties agreed that the qualifiers, as well as issues regarding the right to compete in the Olympic Games next year would all be handled by the CPBL, a joint statement issued by the CPBL and the CTBA said.

The CTBA would be in charge of communicating with the WBSC and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), it said.

Costs and revenues accrued through hosting and competing in the qualifiers, as well as the Olympic Games, would be shared based on the agreement.

The logo on the national team’s jersey must be approved by the CPBL, the CTBA, the WBSC and the IOC, the statement said.

Wu said that the Sports Administration, the CPBL and the CTBA have been communicating about relevant issues, because people across the nation would be watching the Olympic qualifiers closely.

All three parties have one common goal, which is to integrate nation’s resources so that baseball in Taiwan can become sustainable, he said.

Managers of the five professional baseball teams approved the agreement in a meeting yesterday, he added.

Koo said that unity is an important mission in baseball, adding that the CTBA’s board of executive directors had also agreed with the arrangement.

Only the winner of the qualifying tournament will earn a place in Tokyo.