Ministry asks HK help after robbery suspect arrested

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Justice has asked Hong Kong authorities to help solve a case in which a Taiwanese is suspected of having robbed a shopkeeper in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui area in October, before fleeing back to Taiwan.

A ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on Saturday that the ministry has sent a letter to the Hong Kong authorities requesting evidence, such as video footage of the crime, as well as transcripts from the victim collected by local police after the incident.

Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post reported that a Taiwanese had threatened an employee with a replica gun at a shop in Tsim Sha Tsui and got away with two watches worth HK$990,000 (US$126,990).

The robbery took place on Oct. 6 and surveillance footage showed the suspect escaping by taxi to the airport and taking a flight to Taiwan the same day, the report said.

Hong Kong police later identified the suspect as a holder of Taiwanese travel documents, and immediately sought assistance from Taiwanese authorities, it said.

On Nov. 11, police in Taichung tracked down and arrested the suspect at his residence, where they found NT$2.7 million (US$89,374) in cash and four Rolex watches.

Investigators suspect that the suspect had carried out similar robberies in Southeast Asia and China this year.

The case was transferred to the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office, which requested that the suspect be detained considering the seriousness of the crime and the possibility that he could flee or destroy evidence.