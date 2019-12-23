Art collective to celebrate 60 years with Taipei exhibit

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter

An exhibition marking the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Association of Taiwan Artists Today opened at the National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei on Saturday.

As an international platform for artists, the association has increased Taiwan’s visibility in the international community, memorial director-general Liang Yung-fei (梁永斐) said at the exhibition’s opening ceremony.

It has preserved artistic and cultural heritage and showcased a diverse range of artistic styles, he added.

The association was founded by National Taiwan Normal University fine arts graduates Chien Hsi-kuei (簡錫圭), Liao Shiou-ping (廖修平) and Yeh Ta-wei (葉大偉); National Taipei University of Education arts and design graduates Chang Ching-shu (張錦樹) and Cheng Ming-chin (鄭明進); and other young artists, organizers said in a statement.

The group, formed to encourage artistic creation and raise the standards of art, had its beginnings in the studio of their teacher, painter Lee Shih-chiao (李石樵), they said.

In 1964, the group took a hiatus as they followed their own career paths, they added.

In 1993, Chien made plans to reunite the association, which is also known by its French name, Le Salon Du Jour, and in 2002 it was announced that it would resume exhibiting as a group, they said.

Liao, who is considered the father of modern printmaking in Taiwan, said he was grateful to Lee for helping the association’s members build a good foundation.

Association chairman Huang Shih-tuan (黃世團) said the meaning behind the word “today” in its name is “to give up the past, to not fantasize about the future and to only work for today.”

“Being Today” (我在今日) features the works of 33 association members, as well as that of Lee and US-based artist Wu Wen-yao (吳文瑤), organizers said, adding that a total of 69 works are being displayed.

The exhibition in the memorial hall’s Bo-ai Gallery runs through Wednesday next week.