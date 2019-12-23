Taiwan Book Prize nominees named

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter

The Taipei Book Fair Foundation yesterday announced the nominees for next year’s Taipei International Book Exhibition Book Prize.

The foundation said that it received 79 fiction, 293 nonfiction, 198 children’s and young adult books, and 55 editing submissions.

Ten nominees were selected in the first three categories and three winners would be chosen, while one winner is to be selected out of five nominees for the editing category, it added.

Lee Wei-jing (李維菁), who passed away in November last year, is among the nominees in the fiction category, it said.

Wu Ming-yi (吳明益), who was nominated for the Man Booker International Prize last year for his novel The Stolen Bicycle (單車失竊記), is also a contender for the book prize for fiction with The Land of Little Rain (苦雨之地).

In the nonfiction category, Lai Hsiang-yin (賴香吟) is nominated for Love Before Dawn: Scenes From Japanese Taiwan (天亮之前的戀愛：日治台灣小說風景).

In the children’s and young adult category, author Chang Wen-lian (張文亮) and illustrator Tsai Chao-lun (蔡兆倫) are nominated for their book on tree expert John Davey.

Aquarius Publishing editor-in-chief Chu Ya-chun (朱亞君) was nominated for a book prize for editing.

The winners of the prizes are to be announced on Thursday next week, the foundation said.

The book prize seeks to encourage original works from Taiwan, to help the nation’s publishing industry and to serve as an indicator for readers, it said.

The theme of next year’s exhibition, which is to be held at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Hall 1 from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, is “New Horizons of Reading” (閱讀新風景). The guest of honor is to be South Korea.