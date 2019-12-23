MOTC mulls extending large-vehicle driving age

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) is considering allowing drivers of large passenger and cargo vehicles to retain their licenses until they are 68 years old under certain conditions, it said yesterday.

Currently, large-vehicle drivers can work until 65, when they have the option to change their license to one for professional drivers of small vehicles, which they can hold until 70.

The Department of Highways and Railways said that it is considering the change in the Road Traffic Safety Rules (道路交通安全管理規則) after transport business associations said that they have a shortage of drivers, which is one of the challenges of an aging society.

The department reached an agreement with the associations for a proposal, and after preliminary ministry approval on Dec. 18, it now seeks to amend the rules and complete all the preparatory work, it said.

Countries largely base the issuance of professional drivers’ licenses on a driver’s health, the department said, adding that the proposal would protect senior workers’ rights to employment, as stated in the Act to Promote the Employment of Middle-aged and Senior Workers (中高齡者及高齡者就業促進法).

Under the proposed amendment, large-vehicle drivers over 65 would be restricted to a designated region, their driving distance would be shorter and the work hours would be capped, it said.

Their total driving time would not be allowed to exceed eight hours daily, it said, adding that they should get at least a 30-minute break after driving continuously for three hours or multiple small breaks of no shorter than 15 minutes.

Freeway bus drivers would be limited to driving between cities adjacent to each other, such as between Taipei and Keelung, between Taipei and Taoyuan, and Taipei and Yilan, it added.

Large-vehicle drivers aged from 65 to 68 would face stricter physical examinations than those of small commercial vehicle drivers aged 68 to 70, the department said.

In addition to the requirements for professional drivers over the age of 60, large-vehicle drivers aged 65 to 68 should undergo sleep quality assessment using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), a treadmill test, a urine test and a blood test for the motor vehicles office to determine if they are fit to drive, the department said.

Drivers should also include documents showing that they have passed cognitive tests and do not have dementia, it added.

If drivers in the age group contravene traffic regulations or cause injuries to others, they must retake their physical and mental examinations to continue as professional drivers, it said.