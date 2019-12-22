Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

HISTORY

Human skeleton discovered

Excavators at a Spanish monastery complex on Keelung City’s Heping Island (和平島) have uncovered another human skeleton, the 10th such discovery since archeological work began there in May, the Keelung City Cultural Affairs Bureau said on Friday. The Spanish built Fort San Salvador during their occupation of northern Taiwan from 1626 to 1642, the bureau said. The project is being led by Tsing Hua University anthropologist Tsang Cheng-hwa (臧振華), with assistance from a team of Spanish researchers. The latest skeleton, which was unearthed on Thursday, had its hands clasped over its chest as if in prayer, the bureau said. A representative of the research team said that the skeleton was in good condition, but added that they would finish this stage of their excavations, before carrying out forensic tests to determine whether the remains were of Spanish ancestry.

HEALTH

Geese with avian flu culled

Hundreds of geese raised on a farm in Chiayi County were culled on Friday after it was confirmed that they had a highly pathogenic H5 subtype of avian influenza, the county’s Animal Disease Center said, adding that 1,862 geese, which the farm kept for breeding, were killed after the Council of Agriculture’s Animal Health Research Institute determined that they had been infected with the virus. On Tuesday, it sent workers to inspect the farm and took samples to test after the farm’s owner, surnamed Hung (洪), reported that many geese had died or laid fewer eggs than usual. The center urged poultry farmers to take precautions, such as keeping their poultry yards warm and ventilated, to prevent animals from catching the virus.

TOURISM

Bunker open for visits

An old military bunker in Hualien’s Cisingtan (七星潭) scenic area, which served Japanese soldiers during World War II, is to be opened to the public for the first time on Jan. 1. The site was a fortified bunker built by the Japanese to prevent US troops from making a coastal landing, Hualien County Government officials said yesterday. The bunker, which stretches for 200m in a mountainous area, had two 10-inch artillery guns to defend against air assaults. Wu Ming-Yuen (吳明遠), a division chief with the county government’s Bureau of Agriculture, said that 40 people would be allowed to visit the site at a time. It would be open to anyone on opening day, but from Jan. 2, visits would need to be booked in advance on its Web site at http://mambo.hl999.url.tw, Wu said.

LEISURE

YouBike to add ARC field

Foreign residents in Taiwan can register their personal information on the YouBike Web site once a field for the Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) number becomes available this week, the Taipei Department of Transportation said. Expatriates registering with YouBike for the first time could do so from Tuesday, department official Liao Yun-ling (廖苑伶) said. The tweak comes after a change to the YouBike rental policy required all users to fill in personal information, including a national identification number, on the Web site before making a rental. However, this new policy, which took effect on Dec. 1, caused an uproar among foreign residents, because the original rental Web site did not provide for an ARC number, effectively excluding foreign residents. Prior to the policy change, users simply used their EasyCard to rent a YouBike, after using their cellphone number to register, Liao said.