Blogger touts nation after stay in official guest room

Staff writer, with CNA

A Palestinian-Israeli Internet blogger, who stayed at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei earlier this month, praised Taiwan in a video released on Saturday that has been viewed more than 670,000 times.

Nuseir Yassin, who runs the production company Nas Daily, stayed overnight in a guest room at the Presidential Office Building with his girlfriend on Dec. 4, as one of 10 groups of visitors chosen in a tourism promotional organized by the General Association of Chinese Culture, the Tourism Bureau and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Guests are asked to upload a video discussing their experiences in Taiwan.

Yassin’s three-minute video, titled Asia’s Secret Country and posted on the Nas Daily Facebook page, generated more than 37,000 likes and was seen 692,000 times in its first three hours online.

In the video, Yassin described Taiwan as a democratic success located in the heart of Asia.

“Last week, I came to visit Taiwan and it impressed me — and I think it will impress you, too,” he said. “Taiwan is also a welcoming society that is accepting of everyone.”

Yassin talked about night markets, garbage trucks that play music and Wi-Fi availability in parks.

“Taiwan has one of the best healthcare systems in the world. To see a doctor, it costs five dollars,” he said.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) also joined Yassin in the video to introduce herself as Taiwan’s first female president.