Peggy Chen says DPP out to ‘annihilate’ husband

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The wife of Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Friday said that the Democratic Progressive Party (DDP) has a campaign to annihilate her husband, while letting party factions drain the nation’s wealth.

Peggy Chen (陳佩琪) wrote on Facebook that during the 2016 transfer of power, she backed statements such as “Taiwan finally has a female president.”

However, looking back, she and her husband were too foolish to realize that the governing party, the DPP, already considered Ko a future opponent and launched an “annihilation project” against him, she said.

“The first female president was elected, the party won over half of the legislative seats, but just because President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wanted to get re-elected and for the DPP to hold on to power forever, they had to do this to my husband?” Chen wrote.

Although her mother-in-law has told her that “Tsai is not a bad person,” Chen said that she would like to ask Tsai why she has allowed “party factions to benefit by taking advantage of others, while not being responsible for their duties.”

A news headline that caught her eye recently read: “The Person Who Drained Kaohsiung Is Now Draining the Central Government,” Chen wrote, saying that she would like to ask Tsai why she cannot manage her subordinates, but “allows them to deplete the nation.”

The headline — which was posted on Thursday on the Facebook page of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate — criticized Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu (陳菊), a former Kaohsiung mayor, for the size of the city’s debt when she left office.

Asked about his wife’s “annihilation project” remarks, Ko yesterday said that he did not want to discuss it.

Ko said he was happy to see a female president elected in 2016, and that he cannot regret that now. He added that he avoids saying people are bad, because he tries to see everyone as good.

However, many people feel similar to Peggy Chen, that Tsai has let “party factions benefit without having to be responsible for anything.”

“The officials that left Kaohsiung with a massive debt are now central government officials, so the same thing might happen on a national scale,” Ko said.