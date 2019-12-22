Aboriginal poets, writers recognized in literature awards

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter

The Council of Indigenous Peoples yesterday hosted its 10th annual awards for Aboriginal literature.

This year’s theme was miLeKaLay, which means “people who awaken others” in Amis, council deputy minister Calivat Gadu said at a ceremony in Taipei.

Judges selected 22 works by 19 writers from 120 submissions in the categories of short story, essay, poetry and reporting, the council said.

In the short story category, Paiwan author Pan Chen-yu (潘鎮宇) won first prize for A Night Without the Moon (沒有月亮的晚上).

Second and third prizes went to Atayal author Lulyang Nomin and Amis author Lai Sheng-lung (賴勝龍) for The Sky Beyond the Wire Fence (鐵絲網外的天空) and Dear Cousin (親愛的表哥) respectively.

In the essay category, Atayal author Sayun Yuming placed first with Helper (傭), followed by Lulyang with Pipe (菸斗) and Bunun author Maqundiv Binkinuan with Crossing the River With Father (與父過河).

Sayun also won the first prize for poetry with Oral Epic (口傳史詩).

Paiwan poet Gerger Balekulu won the second prize for Kacalisian and Amis poet Kacaw Sapud won third for The Birth of an Aborigine (一個原住民的誕生), it said.

In the reporting category, Truku author Robiaq Umau won first prize for Ima ka meiyah dmayaw teaki lxi skuy dama mu? (誰能來採我父親的箭筍園?) and Sakizaya author Lisin Codat won second prize for Witch School II (女巫學校 II), it said, adding that no third prize was awarded for reporting.

Compared with some other groups, Aborigines have relatively few written records, said Control Yuan vice president Sun Ta-chuan (孫大川), who is also known by his Puyuma name, Paelabang Danapan.

Sun said that he hopes to encourage other Aborigines to become involved in Taiwan’s literary world.