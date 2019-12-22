FDA warns on drinking while taking medication

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

While many enjoy dishes that contain alcohol on cold winter days, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reminded people taking common drugs to be aware of any possible interactions with alcohol.

Ginger duck stew (薑母鴨), wine-cooked chicken soup (燒酒雞), mutton hot pot (洋肉爐) and sesame oil chicken soup (麻油雞) are common dishes that are viewed by many in Taiwan as a “winter dietary supplement” to help the body endure cold temperatures, but they often contain rice wine as a key ingredient.

The agency on Friday posted a list on its Facebook page showing common drugs that might cause an adverse reaction when taken with alcohol, and shared a link to a detailed list compiled by the Taiwan Drug Relief Foundation.

On the list are central nervous system agents, including sedative-hypnotics, antipsychotics, antidepressants, morphine and pain relievers, which when mixed with alcohol could inhibit the central nervous system or respiratory functions, and cause sleepiness, unconsciousness or even respiratory failure.

Taking antipyretics for fever reduction or analgesics — including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and acetaminophen — with alcohol could increase a person’s risk of gastrointestinal bleeding or chemical-driven liver damage.

Mixing antihypertensive drugs, used for treating high blood pressure, with alcohol could dilate blood vessels and cause low blood pressure, while mixing anticoagulants, commonly known as blood thinners, with alcohol could decrease the effect of the drug.

Also on the list are hypoglycemic agents for lowering blood glucose levels and insulin for treating diabetes, which when taken with alcohol could extend the effect of blood sugar reduction or cause low blood sugar levels. Symptoms might include a headache or dizziness.

Antibiotics also slow the body’s ability to metabolize alcohol, causing possible nausea, vomiting, fatigue and heart palpitations, while drinking while using vitamin A acid extends the time the drug remains in the body, increasing the risk of birth defects in pregnant women.