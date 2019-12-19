NPA digs property once occupied by Han’s father-in-law

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

The National Property Administration (NPA) yesterday began investigating a Yunlin County property previously occupied by the father-in-law of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate, to determine whether illegal waste was buried there.

The NPA began excavating 37 locations in an area near the Jhuoshui River (濁水溪) following a request by New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌).

Huang said in a question-and-answer session with NPA Director-General Tseng Kuo-chi (曾國基) at the Legislative Yuan earlier this month that Datong Gravel Co (大通砂石行) — a company owned by Han’s father-in-law, Lee Jih-kuei (李日貴) — allegedly dug multiple holes in the area in 2001 and filled them up with unknown materials.

Huang provided aerial images of the area taken between 2001 and this year, and demanded that the NPA digs the area to see whether any illegal waste was buried there.

NPA Central Region Branch head Chao Tzu-hsien (趙子賢) told reporters in Yunlin yesterday that each of the 37 holes it plans to dig would be 1m wide and 3m deep.

After three days of digging, the branch would collect soil samples and conduct heavy metal analysis, he said, adding that test results would be ready in about a month.

If any waste is found buried in the area, the branch would give the evidence to prosecutors for further investigation, he added.

Yunlin County Councilor Lee Ming-che (李明哲), Han’s brother-in-law, visited the site during the digging, saying that his family had handed the land over to the government without any issues.

“If there was a problem, the NPA should have brought it up back then, instead of trying to manipulate the matter now — with the elections just 20 days away — because certain politicians push for it,” he said.

Separately yesterday, Han’s campaign office spokesman Cheng Chao-hsin (鄭照新) called the NPA’s investigation “a big performance staged for the election using government resources.”

Additional reporting by CNA