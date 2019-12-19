2020 Elections: Tsai paying NT$1m to YouTuber was ‘metaphor’

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said that his remark that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) had paid NT$1 million (US$33,076), or 10 times the price he was quoted, to collaborate with a YouTube personality was just a “metaphor.

Ko said in an interview with the Chinese-language China Times on Tuesday that former Presidential Office spokesman Sidney Lin (林鶴明), who was the news director of Ko’s 2014 mayoral election campaign and a former Taipei City Government spokesman, had taken his online campaign strategies to the Presidential Office, and now has access to 100 times the resources he previously had.

Ko said that when he asked an aide why he should pay NT$100,000 to collaborate with a YouTuber, his aide told him that the Internet personality had charged Tsai NT$1 million, so they were already receiving a special discount.

Ko said he still refused to pay the amount.

Lin yesterday morning commented on Ko’s remarks on Facebook, writing: “Mayor Ko, when I worked at the Taipei City Government, you said you abhorred people lying to you. I am telling you today that you have been lied to by your aide.”

Ko should ask his aide whether they have proof that Tsai had paid NT$1 million to a YouTuber and should clarify the misleading remarks if they do not, as it is unfair to Tsai, Lin wrote.

Ko yesterday said that people can clearly see how much money the Democratic Progressive Party has spent on election campaigns and that the elections are an “unequal battle,” as even though he also collaborates with YouTubers, his rival has “100 times the resources” that he has.

“The online community was ‘purer’ during the 2014 [local] elections, because while some YouTubers charged fees for collaboration at the time, the practice has now become an industry,” Ko said, adding that there are also fewer voluntary members of “Internet armies,” as most of them now ask to be paid.

Asked why the YouTuber might have charged Tsai 10 times the price quoted to him, Ko said: “It was only a metaphor,” adding that he cannot tell the exact figure, as it is a “trade secret.”

Asked why he mentioned the sum of NT$1 million during the interview, Ko said, stammering: “I have developed selective amnesia.”

Asked about his remark that he would move the Presidential Office to Taipei’s Dazhi (大直) area if he were to become president, Ko said that the Presidential Office Building served as the Office of the Governor-General of Taiwan during the Japanese colonial period, so it causes “historical confusion.”

A building that had served a similar purpose in South Korea was torn down after the Japanese colonial period had ended, he said.

In case China launches a “decapitation strike” against the president, the armed forces’ Joint Operations Command Center is in Dazhi, Ko said, adding that the president could live in the military camp and turn the Presidential Office Building into a hotel.