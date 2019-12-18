Taipei Illustration Fair opens on Friday

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter

The Taipei Illustration Fair returns for a second edition on Friday at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Xinyi District (信義).

Curated by Taiwan Art Space Alliance director Andy Yen (顏寧志), “Why, Why, Why” (壞壞壞) explores the concept of “bad taste” from three aspects of illustration — form, content and temperament — said organizer Freedom Men Art Creative Integration (自由人藝術創意整合), a group of artists and designers founded in 2012.

Through an open call, 100 local and foreign artists were selected to join the three-day fair, it said.

Ten well-established illustrators — including sofarsogood (目前勉強), Ho Chan (詹賀), ATI (陳泰樺), Wang Li-hsin (王立心) and Ringo Cheung Chi-pang (張智鵬) — have been invited to showcase their works at the fair, it said.

Wu Dung-lung (吳東龍), Page Tsou (鄒駿昇) and Tai Ming-te (戴明德) are to be the judges at this year’s exhibition, with three awards — grand prize, curator’s prize and most popular illustrator award — to be given out, it said.

Many illustration exhibitions and competitions around the world, such as Italy’s Bologna Children’s Book Fair and the UK’s London Illustration Fair, have become highly anticipated events in their respective regions and provide creators with an important platform, it said.

Organizers of the Taipei Illustration Fair hope that it would also become a regularly held event that brings together local artists and promotes the development of the illustration market, it said.