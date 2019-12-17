Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ENTERTAINMENT

Taipei 101 deck to close

The outdoor observation deck on the 91st floor of Taipei 101 is to be closed to visitors for just over a week in preparation for the skyscraper’s annual New Year’s Day countdown fireworks show. The observation deck will be closed from Monday next week through Jan. 2, an executive with the building’s management said yesterday. During this period, visitors would still be able to access the indoor observation decks on the 88th and 89th floors. Since Oct. 10, Taipei 101 has offered discount admission to the observation decks on the 88th, 89th and 91st floors for Taiwanese and foreign residents. It has charged NT$101 for tickets to the observation decks for visits before noon and offered a buy-one-get-one-free deal for visits between noon and 5pm based on the standard NT$600 admission price. The policy, effective until Dec. 30, is aimed at attracting more local visitors to make up for a decline in Chinese tourist numbers after China in August banned independent Chinese travelers from visiting Taiwan, a member of the building’s management said.

SOCIETY

Vietnamese killed in crash

One migrant worker from Vietnam was killed and another injured when they were hit by a truck in Nantou County while riding an electric scooter yesterday, local police said. The incident occurred when their scooter collided with a truck on a road in Caotun Township (草屯), police said. They did not provide details about the exact circumstances of the collision or who might have been at fault. The 23-year-old woman who was driving the scooter sustained a fatal head wound, while the 22-year-old passenger’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said. The two women were rushed to hospital after the crash, but the 23-year-old was pronounced dead after doctors examined her. An initial investigation found that the two women worked at a local electronics company and were out shopping on their day off, police said, adding that investigators had seized the truck’s dashboard camera to better determine the cause of the crash.

TRANSPORT

New subsidy for old scooters

From Jan. 1, people who retire their old four-stroke scooters with carburetors and buy a new scooter would receive a subsidy of NT$5,000 from the government. The subsidy would apply only to those with scooters that were manufactured before June 30, 2007, in particular those that have carburetors and meet only the older Phase 1 to Phase 4 emissions standards, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said. The agency said this is because many four-stroke scooters that are more than 12 years old typically use carburetors instead of a fuel-injection system, which is commonly found in newer scooters that meet Phase 6 or Phase 7 emissions standards. The objective is to help reduce air pollution, and to encourage people to use “cleaner” two-wheeled transport, including electric scooters, it said. Department of Air Quality Protection and Noise Control Director-General Tsai Meng-yu (蔡孟裕) said last week that an estimated 96,000 old scooters could be phased out next year through the subsidy program. This could reduce emissions of 96 tonnes of nitrogen oxide, 1,052 tonnes of carbon monoxide and 378 tonnes of volatile organic compounds each year in Taiwan, he said.