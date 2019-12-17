Netherlands signs MOU for working holiday visas

By Lu Yi-hsuan and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwan and the Netherlands yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a working holiday scheme.

Speaking at a press event in Taipei yesterday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary-General James Lee (李光章) and Dutch Representative to Taiwan Guy Wittich said they hoped that young people from the two nations would be able to form close bonds.

The MOU makes Taiwan the seventh country or territory that the Netherlands is issuing working-holiday visas to, and the third in Asia following South Korea and Hong Kong.

The Netherlands is the 17th country with which Taiwan has such an arrangement, and the 12th in Europe.

Lee began pushing for a working-holiday scheme while he was representative to the Netherlands a few years ago.

Under the MOU, both countries would issue 100 working-holiday visas annually to applicants aged 18 to 30.

Under the arrangement, Taiwanese could apply for one-year visas, while Dutch nationals could apply for a 180-day visa that could be extended once for an additional 180 days.

The Dutch representative office said that it would formally announce application procedures and the date on which applications would start being accepted after both sides work out the final details.

Wittich, who first came to Taiwan 35 years ago to participate in a summer camp run by the China Youth Corps and National Chengchi University, said he hopes that through the program, young people could become ambassadors of relations between the two countries.

The relationship between the two countries has been growing stronger over the past few years, and the Netherlands has been the largest source of foreign direct investment in Taiwan every year since 2016, Wittich said, adding that it is also Taiwan’s second-largest trading partner in Europe, with annual trade exceeding NT$10 billion (US$330.4 million).