Greenpeace urges greater carbon emissions goals

By Lo Chi / Staff reporter

Greenpeace yesterday urged Taiwan to reduce its carbon emissions to help fight climate change.

Carbon reduction was a focus of the 25th Conference of the Parties (COP25) in Madrid, which ended on Sunday, Greenpeace project director Tang An (唐安) said.

Research indicates that even if all countries meet the carbon reduction goals they made in the 2015 Paris Agreement, the global average temperature would still rise 3°C by 2100, Tang said.

More than 80 nations are expected to submit improved carbon-cutting plans in the next few years, she said, adding that many have amended climate-related laws with a goal to reach zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

However, Taiwan’s approach has remained mostly the same since 2015, when the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量及管理法) was passed with a goal to cut carbon emissions to 50 percent of 2005 levels by 2050, Tang said.

That goal already falls short of the UN’s recommendations and it seems unlikely that the nation would reach even the short-term target of cutting carbon emissions by 2 percent by next year, she said.

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said it plans to amend the act and is to submit draft amendments in March.

Taiwan is one of only a few nations that has written its carbon goals into law, EPA Minister Chang Tzi-chin (張子敬) said.

In addition to writing it goals into the act in 2015, the government in the same year submitted its nationally determined contributions, which aim to cut emissions by 20 percent by 2030 compared with 2005 levels, Chang said.

The EPA would continue to work toward cutting emissions by 2 percent next year, he said.

Experience from the past four years shows that more tools and incentives are needed to improve results, he said.

In the draft amendments, the EPA would advocate enhancing government management of carbon reductions to bolster the fight against climate change, he said.

The government last year approved a program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and defined the responsibilities of key sectors to cut carbon, Department of Environmental Sanitation and Toxic Substance Management Director-General Tsai Ling-yi (蔡玲儀) said.

The EPA is preparing to set down carbon-cutting goals for each government department for 2020 to 2025, Tsai said, adding that it would ensure public participation in the decisionmaking process.