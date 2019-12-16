Murals aim to raise awareness about elderly people living alone: foundation

By Yang Mien-chieh / Staff reporter

The Hondao Senior Citizen’s Welfare Foundation on Saturday said it has collaborated with six artists to create murals in Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung portraying elderly people living alone as part of a project to raise public awareness about caring for elderly people.

Hopefully, the works will help the public notice and care for the problems faced by elderly people living alone, the foundation said.

The project is titled “No time to lose in helping elderly people through the cold winter,” it said.

The murals are at in89 Digital Cinemax (豪華數位影城) in Taipei’s Ximending (西門町) area, the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (松山文創園區), and the Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914文創園區), as well as in Taichung’s Fantasy Story Green Ray Project (綠光計畫) and Kaohsiung’s KUBIC Container Park (集盒-KUBIC貨櫃園區).

The mural on in89 Digital Cinemax’s outer wall, which the establishment allowed the foundation to use for free, was painted by Chi Jen-hao (紀人豪), a Taiwanese artist who has painted murals in many cities upon invitation and participated in international graffiti exhibitions.

Chi said he visited an elderly man surnamed Lin (林) who lives alone in Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭), before spending nearly a month painting an eight-story-high portrait of the man.

As part of the project, the foundation also invited seven elderly people who live alone and are being cared for by its Zhongzheng Volunteers Station to a movie screening along with volunteers and social workers at the theater.

Chen Wen-chou (陳文洲), 88, who has no children and has been living alone since his wife passed away, said he used to go to the movies often when he was young, but he has not watched a movie in a theater for more than 10 years, so the event allowed him to relive his past.

The project involves other services, such as Lunar New Year’s shopping, preparing Lunar New Year dishes for elderly people, a Lunar New Year’s Eve dinner and offering Lunar New Year greetings, the foundation said.

In89 Digital Cinemax has launched a ticket package to raise money for the project, but the foundation said that it is still short of funds, adding that it hopes more people will make donations to help elderly people living alone.