INTERVIEW: Taiwan would help if HK plight worsens, Wu says

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Tuesday said that the government stands with Hong Kongers pushing for “freedom and democracy,” and would help those displaced from the territory if Beijing intervenes with greater force to quell the protests.

Speaking to The Associated Press in Taipei, Wu was careful to say that his government has no desire to intervene in Hong Kong’s internal affairs, and that existing legislation is sufficient to deal with a relatively small number of Hong Kong students or others seeking to reside in Taiwan.

However, he added that Hong Kong police have responded to the protests with “disproportionate force.”

Any intervention by mainland Chinese forces would be “a new level of violence” that would prompt Taiwan to take a different stance in helping those seeking to leave Hong Kong, he said.

“When that happens, Taiwan is going to work with the international community to provide necessary assistance to those who are displaced by the violence there,” he said.

Chinese paramilitary forces have deployed to Shenzhen, just outside Hong Kong, since the protests began in June. Neither they nor the thousands of Chinese troops garrisoned in Hong Kong itself have so far been deployed to confront the protesters.

“The people here understand that how the Chinese government treats Hong Kong is going to be the future way of them treating Taiwan, and what turned out in Hong Kong is not very appealing to the Taiwanese people,” Wu said.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) says that Taiwan must be united with China, even if by force.

Beijing has said that Taiwan could be united with China under the “one country, two systems” model that applied to Hong Kong after the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.

That agreement allowed Hong Kong to keep its civil liberties, independent courts and capitalist system, although many in Hong Kong accuse Beijing of undermining those freedoms under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that the “one country, two systems” model has failed in Hong Kong and brought the territory to “the brink of disorder.”

Government surveys earlier this year showed that about 80 percent of Taiwanese oppose unification with China.

Wu was speaking a month before Taiwanese go to the polls for presidential and legislative elections on Jan. 11.

Opinion surveys suggest that Tsai is on track to secure a second term over her more China-friendly rival, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

China severed links with Taiwan’s government after Tsai took office in 2016, because of her refusal to accept Beijing’s claims on the nation.

It has since been increasing diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan.

That includes sending aircraft carriers through the Taiwan Strait — the most recent transit was last month — and peeling away Taiwan’s few remaining diplomatic allies. The Solomon Islands and Kiribati in September switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing.

A second term for Tsai would see a continuation of Taiwan’s tough stance against its much larger neighbor.

“If President Tsai is re-elected, we’ll continue to ... maintain the ‘status quo’ across the Taiwan Strait. We’ll continue to send out goodwill gestures to China,” Wu said. “We want to make sure that the Chinese have no excuse in launching a war against Taiwan.”