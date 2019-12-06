Ministry warns of carbon monoxide poisoning in winter

By Dennis Xie / Staff writer, with CNA

Sixteen incidents of carbon monoxide poisoning, leading to four deaths, have been reported this year as of October, the Ministry of the Interior said on Monday, warning people to keep windows open for ventilation while using gas heaters or stoves.

The carbon monoxide poisoning incidents also caused 48 injuries, it said.

Most of the incidents (31.25 percent) occurred in rented homes, highlighting the importance of tenants paying attention to where the water heater is installed before renting, the ministry said.

Landlords should install gas heaters in a ventilated space to prevent incidents that could subject them to criminal liabilities, such as negligent injury or homicide, the ministry said.

From 2013 to last year, there were 244 carbon monoxide poisoning cases for a yearly average of 40.7, causing 7.5 deaths and 113 injuries annually, the ministry’s statistics showed.

Nearly 80 percent of the cases resulted from the improper placement of gas heaters, such as in an enclosed balcony or inside the home, along with an inadequate exhaust system, causing carbon monoxide to circulate indoors and poison people, the ministry said.

People should be aware of possible carbon monoxide poisoning when they experience dizziness, vomiting, weak limbs or impaired consciousness when a gas heater or stove is on, it said.

If experiencing this symptoms, turn off the gas heater or stove and move to a well-ventilated area to rest, then dial 119 immediately for emergency help should severe discomfort continue, it added.