NPP presses Han on ‘1992 consensus’ at Yilan event

By Lin Ching-lun and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The New Power Party’s (NPP) Yilan County chapter yesterday held protests outside Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) campaign event at the Yilan County Farmers’ Association, calling on Han, the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential candidate, to clarify his stance regarding the so-called “1992 consensus.”

The NPP said that Han, as a presidential candidate, should clarify whether he supports Taiwan’s version of the “1992 consensus” or the “one country, two systems” concept put forth by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Jan. 2.

The “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

“Mr Han owes the public — both the general Taiwanese public and the residents of Yilan — an explanation on how he will defend the sovereignty of the nation,” the NPP said.

It also demanded that Han apologize for his wife Lee Chia-fen’s (李佳芬) comments on gender-equality education.

Lee on Nov. 11 said that she was concerned about gender equality education, stating that course material for third and sixth-graders contained references to anal sex and orgasms respectively.

Gender equality education is intended to help children understand themselves and respect others, to reduce potential gender-based bullying, the NPP said.

Lee’s slandering of these materials at a public event and the lack of an apology from Han — who continues to make women and homosexuals the butt of his jokes — is deplorable, the NPP said.

“If Han became the Taiwanese president, it would truly make Taiwan an international laughing stock,” the NPP said.

The NPP called on Han to be careful with his language and offer his own policies on gender-equality education.

Meanwhile, when a New Tang Dynasty Television reporter asked Han what he thought of possible Beijing intervention in Taiwanese elections and whether he would call on the Chinese to desist, Han declined to answer.

Han asked the reporter six times for the name of the company they represented, and after the reporter responded, he said: “Oh I see. Are there any other questions?”

Additional reporting by Hsu Li-chuan