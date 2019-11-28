HPA warns of risk in giving birth at age 35 or older

By Lin Hui-chin and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Amid the growing trends of delayed marriage and parenthood, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) on Monday warned of the increased health risks associated with giving birth at age 35 or older.

Although women at an advanced maternal age — such as 35 or above — might be more financially capable and educated, having a baby at this age increases the health risks to both the mother and infant, the HPA said.

Cathay General Hospital’s Assisted Reproductive Center director Lai Tsung-Hsuan (賴宗炫) said that aging affects ovaries and egg quality.

Age-related endocrine disorders or chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and hypertension, also pose increased risks to pregnancy, Lai added.

“It is better for women to give birth before reaching an advanced maternal age,” Lai said.

The average age of first-time mothers increased from 30 in 2012 to 30.9 last year, Ministry of the Interior data showed.

The number of women aged 40 or older that gave birth last year was 8,986, a 2.59-fold increase from 3,467 10 years ago, which suggests a trend of postponing parenthood in Taiwan, the data showed.

The stillbirth ratio last year was 1.18 percent, a slight increase from 1.12 percent in the previous year, the HPA’s annual report on births showed.

Of the stillbirths, 6.06 percent occurred in women aged 50 or above, 3.36 percent in women aged 45 to 49, 2.34 percent in women below 20 and 2.27 percent in women aged 40 to 44, it said.

It also said that of all preterm births, 48.39 percent occurred in women aged 50 or above, 25.56 percent in women aged 45 to 49, 14.56 percent in women aged 40 to 44.

The statistics show that the risks of a stillbirth or preterm birth increase as a woman ages, the HPA said.