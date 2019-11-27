Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

HEALTH

Hospitals fail inspection

Two Taipei hospitals have been ordered to improve their air quality or risk a fine after an inspection discovered excessively high bacterial concentration levels. Of the 23 medical institutions inspected, National Taiwan University Children’s Hospital and the Koo Foundation Sun Yat-sen Cancer Center were found to be substandard, the Taipei Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement on Monday. The two institutions had bacterial concentration levels of 2,588 and 2,740 colony-forming units per cubic meter of air respectively, far higher than the maximum allowed, the department said. The facilities have been ordered to post notices at major entrances informing the public that the air quality inside is substandard and to improve the air quality by Dec. 20, the department said. Should they fail to make improvements they face a fine of between NT$50,000 and NT$250,000, the department said.

TOURISM

Kinmen program promoted

Meetings targeting dozens of local tour operators and promoting the Kinmen 2020 travel program, which includes events that range from cultural festivals to large-scale outdoor events, were held in Taichung, Taoyuan, Taipei and Kaohsiung earlier this month, Kinmen Tourism Department Director Ting Chien-kang (丁健剛) said. As part of the travel program, the Kinmen Marathon is to be held in February, followed by the Jinning Rock Oyster and Wheat Cultural Festival in April, the Wudao City God Parade in May, the Quemoy International Music Festival and Cross-Strait Swim in July, and the Mid-Autumn Mooncake Dice Game in September and October.